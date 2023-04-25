BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lakemont Park and DelGrosso’s Amusement Park are actively looking for summer employees.

Positions are open in food services, ride operations and reception/office staff at both parks along with other employment opportunities. Laguna Splash Water Park at DelGrosso’s Park is also seeking lifeguards.

The need for workers is important for these nostalgic parks in the area. Without them, park hours and operations can be affected.

Anyone 16 years of age or older is invited to stop in for an interview. All applicants under 18 are asked to bring their Worker’s Permit to the interview as well.

Applications for Summer 2023 employment can be found on the Lakemont Park website and DelGrosso’s website. Anyone with questions about the open interviews is asked to call Melanie Shildt at (814) 949-7275 or Amy Mearkle at (814) 684-3538.