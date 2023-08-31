BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The buzz has died down at the Central PA Humane Society after a yellow jacket infestation forced them to close.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, bees created big holes in the ceiling of their cat kennel area of the building and started filling the room. Staff and volunteers worked quickly to remove the cats from any harm.

Exterminators with Ferguson Pest Control found and cleared several hives although there may be a couple lingering intruders.

“When I came in here in the evening, the bees were actually not completely dead. Actually, I got stung myself,” Central PA Humane Society President Joseph Zolna said. “I came in at night time, I had gloves on and got up in the ceiling to clean out the area and cut the drywall out and place the new drywall up in the ceiling.”

The shelter is fully operational again and all the cats have moved back to their side of the facility.