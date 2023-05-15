ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Antique Auto Club kicked off its weekly cruise-in this weekend at its new location the Logan Valley Mall.

More than 125 vehicles including antiques, hot rods and motorcycles were on display in the former Sears parking lot. Organizers said the cruise-in is a great way to show off the hard work that goes into customizing and maintaining these vehicles.

“What they can see is just how much work people put into the cars. some of them are hand-built from scratch, some of them are bought that way, but they keep nice and clean and they can be modified a little bit to their taste,” Blair County Antique Auto Club President Dale Crum said.

Crum added that more information about the cruise-in and club events can be found on the Blair County Antique Auto Club Facebook page.