BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Judge Wade Kagarise announced that Samuel Dunkle has been appointed the new District Court Administrator.

Dunkle, a native of Hollidaysburg, will start his new role on Jan. 16. As court administrator, Dunkle will be responsible for the management of daily court operations and the minor judiciary with a focus on implementing policies to optimize court operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Blair County Court Administration team,” Judge Kagarise said. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise and leadership skills as he assumes the responsibilities of district court administrator. His background and dedication to service position him as a valuable addition to the county’s judicial system.”

Prior to being named court administrator, Dunkle served as Commandant at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, where he managed a 424-bed long-term care facility providing skilled and personal care for military veterans and their spouses.

Dunkle is also a retired member of the United States Army, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and received numerous accolades for his service.