BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County attorney is looking at charges after being accused of trying to deceive the court to help his client avoid charges for violating a protection-from-from-abuse order.

Michael B. Cohen is facing felony charges of hindering or destroying evidence and tampering with public records along with misdemeanor counts of fabricating physical evidence and obstruction after investigators with the Blair County District Attorney’s office and Altoona police alleged he backdated court documents to help his client.



That client, Tyler Port, was charged on March 14 by Altoona police with criminal trespass and for violating a protection-from-abuse order for being at the residence of the woman who got the order against him. In the original order by Blair County Judge Illissa Zimmerman in late February, Port was evicted from that residence, and he was charged.

Cohen is accused of getting an amended court order on March 15 from Judge Zimmerman that said Port could have access to his former property. Investigators contend Cohen dated the order for March 14 — a detail the judge missed. After getting the amended court order on March 15, Cohen arrived with Port at Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones’s office in Altoona for arraignment on the charges.

It was during the arraignment that Cohen tried to use the backdated court order to argue the charges and protection-from-abuse order should be nullified since Port had permission to be at the property the day before. After checking video surveillance timestamps at the courthouse, investigators found Cohen sought the new court order and filed it the day after Port was charged, court records indicate.

According to the affidavit of probable cause against Cohen, investigators spoke with Judge Zimmerman who said she didn’t notice on March 15 that the paperwork was dated March 14, though she specifically remembered signing it on the 15th. She then vacated the amended order.

On Mach 8, 2023, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced that Cohen had been disbarred on consent from the Bar of the Commonwealth effective April 7.

“Mr. Cohen denies that he committed any crime or engaged in any criminal activity,” Cohen’s attorney said. “The practice of law is demanding and requires lawyers to juggle many different things on a daily basis. Mr. Cohen has never intentionally misled a court or officer of the court and strenuously denies any intent to mislead in this case. We look forward to hearing the witnesses and examining the evidence and we believe the truth will vindicate Mr. Cohen.”

Kiss also pointed out this was unrelated to the reason Cohen turned in his law license.