BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville is reigning in the holiday spirit again for the 9th ‘Kids for Christmas’ program.

The ‘Kids for Christmas’ program works to provide toys, clothing, school items, food and other items to families struggling during the Holidays. A select few children will have the opportunity to meet Santa and local law enforcement starting in December.

Santa will show up at the homes, surprise the kids, and take time to talk to the kids about what they would like for Christmas. Santa will also give the kids positive messages about doing well in school and listening to their parents. After this, Santa and the officers will give each child a small gift.

The goal is to help families and have the kids interact with officers in a different way. The main goal with having law enforcement with us is to bridge the gap between children and law enforcement. The officers take time with the kids, interact with them, answer any questions they have, and will even play with the kids.

Last year, they were able to help give gifts to 120 children. The Professional Auto Body staff will personally shop for each child and will find exactly what they are asking for.

Right now they’re looking for monetary donations, new toys and grocery store gift cards for

food. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the shop location at 1109 Plank Road. You can also donate online. Any checks can be made payable to ‘Kids for Christmas.’

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you know a family in need, you can request help on the Professionals Auto Body website. For more information, you can call (814) 696-8466 and ask for Jamie.