DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– After a push to get it on the ballot, the Duncansville residents voted to allow liquor licenses in the borough on Tuesday, May 16.

It was last voted on in 1935 to keep Duncansville as a dry borough as it has remained for the past 88 years. Borough Council Member Anette Lewis has been working on this for the past year and says the push was made for the rule change since Duncansville will be getting some new outdoor activities soon.

“We’re having two bicycle trails that are going to come through Duncansville,” Lewis said. “The borough again is pretty small, and while people seem to think that we have a liquor license here because there are bars all around us, they are not in the borough of Duncansville.”

A petition was made in February to get the rule change on the ballot, getting over 150 signatures. Lewis says that she has seen great support for the change in the borough and that it showed up at the polls today.

“It’s 2023, it’s time to move on,” Duncansville resident Mike Harris said. “You know to bring businesses in and economic growth, that’s what we need to do.”

“You have Sheetz, you have Rutters, they all sell alcohol right outside,” Duncansville resident Matthew Beiswenger said. “It would only make sense for Duncansville to take part in that. Otherwise, we are kind of missing out.”

Lewis says that they aren’t necessarily interested in attracting more bars to the borough, so much as giving the option to area businesses to sell. Still, she believes this change will have a positive economic impact and attract new businesses to town that had been previously turned away.

“We had interest from different people looking at some buildings that were open that wanted to come in, but because they couldn’t get a liquor license they moved on to another town,” Lewis added.