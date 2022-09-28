BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– State Representative Jim Gregory and State Senator Judy Ward held a bridge dedication ceremony for a fallen Vietnam War Marine.

Corporal Ralph Hammel of Duncansville enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in September 1967, where he was ranked Lance Corporal. Hammel died during service in March 1968 from a traumatic event.

Hammel received multiple recognition for his time in service, including a Purple Heart and a Combat Action Ribbon. His name is also inscribed in the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The dedicated bridge is just near Hammel’s childhood home, along Route 36 of the Frankstown Branch along the Little Juniata River. Multiple family members attended the dedication ceremony, including his sisters, great nieces, and nephews.

Hammel’s younger sisters, Gail Regets and Carol Hammel, described their older brother as someone that was always there. He would take them out to play near the bridge. His sister Gail said this was a prime location to see his name.

“The memories of being with my brother for the little time I had with him,” Regets said. “He would remember to bring me to the river to play in the water, walk across the wet stones, and take me fishing. And a lot of that was done at this bridge.”

“The sacrifices made, and then it’s forgotten, and then people don’t remember,” Hammel said. “Your whole life, people don’t remember. This way, he’s not forgotten. He’ll never be forgotten. So that’s important.”

State Representative Jim Gregory said the family contacted his offices about the ceremony. He added that it’s beneficial for the community to drive by a hero who died on duty.