BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Blair County bridge was named after a PennDOT worker who was killed while he was on the job in 2018.

Bryan T. “Chipper” Chamberlain died in an accident after the heavy machinery he was a passenger in had a break malfunction and rolled down an embankment. The dedication ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6.

His family attended the dedication and told WTAJ that Bryan would do anything to help anyone and would always make you smile or laugh with his jokes.

While his parents said they are thankful for the memorial they believe that changes could be made by PennDOT to help ensure the safety of workers.

“It means a lot, people were very kind and he had a lot of friends in the community,” Linda Chamberlain, Bryan’s mother said.

“It tears me up that something like this had to happen, but didn’t have to happen. If safety would have been, if they would have followed the safety, from what I understand that morning there was supposed to be a mechanic to come out and work on the machine and I don’t know what happened,” Gary Chamberlain, Bryan’s father said.

Chamberlain’s death was ruled accidental. Gary and Linda says not a day goes by that they don’t think about their son.

The bridge is located along Dunnings Highway and spans Pine Run.