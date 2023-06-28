BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of a building that partially collapsed in Blair County is slated to be torn down.

Part of the roof on the vacant building at 408 Main Street in Bellwood collapsed Monday night. According to the Bellwood Borough, the building as been condemned with the front portion of the structure needing to be torn down.

The owner is looking to remove that portion and have it reevaluated by an engineer afterwards to determine if more work will need to be done.

Additionally, any remaining utilities affected by the collapse will need disconnected.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The building used to be a theater dating back to the 1930s.