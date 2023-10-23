BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A business in Blair County could be opening at a temporary location after a deadly fire involving a contractor.

Bobcat of Martinsburg said in a Facebook post they are hoping to have a temporary location next week and will be able to do parts, sales and rentals in person very soon. Details surrounding where the temporary site will be is unknown at this time.

The company added they do have staff taking phone calls and helping customers in any way they can. They also thanked their customers for their continued support, thoughts, and prayers.

The fire began shortly after noon on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when heavy smoke was seen billowing from the business at 3650 Cove Mountain Road.

According to Blair County Coroner Patty Ross, Contractor Rodney Walters suffered a cardiac event while installing a gas boiler and died instantly. Walters was holding a torch that ultimately set the fire.