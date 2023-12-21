BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncanville business owner has been charged after being accused of taking $9,200 from a homeowner but failing to do any work.

Charles Thompson, 47, who was doing business as “The Cabinet Cave,” according to court documents, was arraigned Thursday morning on home improvement charges.

According to the criminal complaint, in August, Thompson agreed to install a countertop and sink along with other home improvement work at a Martinsburg home. He accepted a $9,200 check from the homeowner and cashed it a few days later.

In November, The homeowner told police that they got the “run around” from Thompson over the next few months before he stopped all communication with them, the complaint reads.

Police said they spoke with Thompson who claimed he was filing bankruptcy as “The Cabinet Cave.” He told police he was leaving this specific homeowner out of the bankruptcy filing, saying he wanted to make things right with them.

Thompson was charged with felonies including theft by deception, theft of funds, receiving payment for services and failing to perform.

He was released Thursday morning with bail set at $100,000 unsecured.