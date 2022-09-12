ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Blair County CareerLink will be hosting a job fair in October.

On Wednesday, October 5th, CareerLink will host a job fair at the Jaffa Shrine. The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes will be reserved for veterans.

“80 area employers from all industries will be recruiting at this job fair,” PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said. “The local unemployment rate is at a low 4.3% so employers are eager to talk with everyone. Whether it is a first-time job or a career change, now is a great time to explore employment options. We urge job seekers to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”

For job seekers who may have questions about how to navigate a job fair, PA CareerLink is hosting virtual and in-person workshops on “Preparing for and Navigating Job Fairs.”

The dates for these free, 45-minute workshops are Tuesday, Sept. 27th at 2 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 3rd at 2 p.m.

If you’d like to register for a workshop or need resume assistance in advance of the job fair, please contact PA CareerLink at 814-940-6201.

This job fair is being held in association with Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation, Blair County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center, and Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Jaffa Shrine is located at 2200 Broad Avenue, Altoona, PA, 16601.