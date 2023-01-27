BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona.

Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. 4. They used to be located on Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg.

“You don’t even have to be adopting to come in here, um, cats are very therapeutic so I think it just benefits everybody to be able to come in here and just spend some time with cats,” owner Summer Socie said.

The pet adoption service is still working on getting everything ready for their grand opening. For more information about Second Chance Strays can be found online at their Facebook page.