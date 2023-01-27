ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community.

During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and who also open paths so that others may follow.

Cohen is the President of Blair Companies Real Estate in Altoona.

“It’s a huge honor. I joined a list of ladies that I truly admire and respect, and I think the Chamber does an outstanding job finding very deserving people in our community to recognize. And I’m very humbled and honored to have received the award,” Cohen said.

Other awards presented this morning included Educator, Young Professional and Small Business Person of the Year. Here is a full list of award recipients: