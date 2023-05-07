Face painting can be used for holidays such as Halloween, a kid’s birthday party, to support your favorite team at the big game and more.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Roaring Springs First Church of the Brethren is bringing some fun to the community this May by hosting a carnival.

People of all ages are welcome to attend the carnival, which will take place at the Albright Church in Roaring Springs on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include tons of fun for the family including entertainment by the Horseshoe Cloggers, games, Vanessa’s Fairy Floss cotton candy and more. T-N-T Smoke House Barbecue Company will also be there.

Emergency vehicles from Blair County 911 will also be attending the carnival.

For more information about the Roaring Springs First Church of the Brethren, visit their Facebook page.