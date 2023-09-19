CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – So far in 2023, there have been 504 mass shootings nationwide, 29 in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, Claysburg Church of God hosted “Survival Mindset”, a seminar on how you can keep yourself safe.

“Folks don’t believe or they don’t see the magnitude,” Rick Capozzi, President of Survival Mindset, said.

Capozzi started Survival Mindset as a way to teach other how to react – and how to prevent – such tragedies. The class aims to teach others how to survive an active shooter situation by teaching them how to shelter in place, run from the threat, or fight back by offering in-depth training and practical hands-on drills.

Tuesday’s instruction also taught those in attendance CPR skills that are useful in an active shooter situation.

Along with teaching people how to protect themselves in the event of an active shooting, Survival Mindset also discussed how to keep yourself safe from human trafficking. n 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 1,080 signals from the state alone. 341 of these signals were from victims or survivors of human trafficking.

While officials say cases have risen in larger cities in Pennsylvania, human trafficking can – and does – happen along interstates and in rural areas.

“The predators and the traffickers are becoming more and more prevalent and they’re getting better at what they do as we get better at what we do,” Capozzi said.

He told participants of the class that speaking up if you suspect human trafficking can be all it takes to save the lives of many.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, help is available by calling 911 or by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting 233733. An online chat is also available.