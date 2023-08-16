BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Blair County church will be distributing food to those experiencing hunger next Saturday.

The Newry Lutheran Church, located at 1030 Shamrock Lane, will be giving away boxes each month and this month’s distribution is set for Saturday, August 16. The “Meal in a Box” will contain enough food to prepare dinner for a family.

Boxes will be distributed while supplies last at no charge. There are no income guidelines to receive a meal box.

The Meal in a Box program is a social ministry initiative of Newry Lutheran Church made possible through grant funding by the Allegheny Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Additional set distribution dates include:

Saturday, September 30

Saturday, October 28

Saturday, November 18

Saturday, December 16.

If you have any questions you can contact the church office at 814 – 317 – 5287.