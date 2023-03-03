BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Several coffee shops in Blair County have joined together to host a coffee crawl!

Participants for the event will need a punch card to collect punches from all the participating venues. If you get your card filled you can head to one of the shops to collect a FREE gift.

Punch cards went on sale March 1st and will be available to purchase until Thursday, March 16th. The cards are $40 and to collect a punch you must purchase a $5 drink from each venue.

The punch cards are sold at Boro Coffee, The Clay cup and Coffee on 3rd.

The coffee crawl will take place from Friday, March 16 to Friday, March 31.

Here is a list of coffee shops who are participating:

Boro Coffee-Hollidaysburg Greenbean coffee house-Altoona The Clay cup- Downtown Altoona Coffee on 3rd-Duncansville The brew coffee and tap-Tyrone Biddles Brewing-Williamsburg Restored Grounds-Martinsburg Mansion Donut Company-Downtown Altoona

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Please look at the coffee shop hours/locations before heading to the shops! Each coffee shop will have a feature drink for these two weeks.