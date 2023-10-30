BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Leadership Blair County Alumni is now accepting donations to stuff stockings for troops.

Military Families Ministry is partnering with the alumni to send donations to deployed service members with their “Stocking for the Troops” initiative. These stockings will be provided to troops who will not be home for the holiday season.

Items for donation may include:

Stockings (empty or stuffed)

Individually wrapped Twizzlers

Hard candy (no chocolate, must be in a resealable storage bag)

Lip balm

Tooth brush and small toothpaste tubes

Cocoa and oatmeal packets

Snack and food bars

Cracker packs

Individually wrapped cookies (not homemade)

Beef sticks and jerky

Individual drink mixes

Deck of cards and small games

Trail mix

Holiday cards with messages

Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber office located at 3900 Industrial Park Drive, Altoona. The deadline to donate is Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Monetary donations will be accepted as well and checks must be made payable to The Chamber Foundation. Credit card donations can be made online at the Chamber’s website. All of the money donated will be used to purchase items for the stockings.

For more information call 814-943-8151.