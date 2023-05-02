ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Candidates seeking party nominations for Blair County Commissioner attended a public forum at the Devorris Downtown Center on Tuesday evening.

Each of the six candidates lined up to answer questions from moderators before a question-and-answer portion of the night with the attendees. Each candidate was given 2 minutes uninterrupted to answer the questions.

The questions started with, “What is the most pressing issue in Blair County now?”

“I think Blair County has, to put it mildly, something like a leaky roof,” Republican Candidate Scott Barger said. “Or maybe a couple of leaky roofs, namely, the unfunded pension and a prison that is in desperate need of attention.”

“What I have seen over the last term, is we have a lot of people doing a lot of good work who care deeply about this community,” Democrat Candidate and current commissioner Laura Burke said. “But there’s a lack of communication and there’s a lack of collaboration.”

Candidates touched on a wide range of issues including the efficiency of government systems, crime and the state of the Blair County Prison.

“Every single department I look at is a mess, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Republican Candidate Manny Nichols said. “It’s actually embarrassing.”

“Altoona, just for example in Blair County, has less than the national average in crime, but has much more in terms of violent crime,” Democrat Candidate Carol Taylor said.

Others focused more on how to grow the economy in the county and how to manage the budget.

“I’ve been a department head in three different counties, so I’m also aware of the budget, how to prepare a budget, how to defend a budget,” Republican Dave Kessling said. “I’ve done that with commissioners too.”

“My top concern is that we need more jobs,” Republican Amy Webster said. “We need jobs to keep people here and we need jobs to bring people here.”

All of the candidates will continue to campaign ahead of the primary election on May 16.