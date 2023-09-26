HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County Commissioners announced the delay of the broadband internet expansion project in Blair County after months of planning.

On Tuesday, Blair County Commissioners said at their monthly meeting that the Rural Broadband Expansion Project has been delayed, but did not provide details as to the cause.

When the project was announced in July, commissioners were hoping to begin work as soon as possible. The project was originally slated for completion by Sept. 30, but now could take an additional four months.

Blair County has planned to allocate $330,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to this expansion project, proposed by Alleghenies Broadband Inc.

The project will allow home owners to have easier access to broadband internet once the project is completed by adding equipment to nine existing towers in the Rose Hill, Kettle Road, Eldorado, Horseshoe Curve, Altoona, Loop Mountain, Cove Lane, Williamsburg, Fredericksburg and Curryville areas of southern Blair County. Approximately 1,700 internet users could benefit from this project.

“It won’t necessarily take that long but it should give them enough time to complete it, they just had some delays in being able to get it up and running and connecting what they needed to in the towers and so there is no increase cost or anything it’s just a little bit of a delay in getting everything complete,” Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said.

When asked for details about the cause of the delay, commissioners said they could not comment at the time.

The Blair County Commissioners hold public meetings and the agendas and meeting minutes are available online.