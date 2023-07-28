BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County commissioners met earlier this week to discuss broadband and its potential to expand throughout the county.

The commissioners have expressed that they’re willing to greenlight the expansion, but are set to sign forms next week to move the project along.

“Well there is a lot of areas outside of the populated areas like in the city of Altoona and Hollidaysburg you have got a lot of coverage here but once you get beyond those borders the urban areas the people out there just don’t access to internet,” Rachel Papuga, Project manager for Alleghenies Broadband INC.

The added towers will allow home owners to have easier and more access to broadband.

“This project is going to bring affordable fixed wireless internet to homes that never had it before where they can stay in the relative safety of their home or comfort of their home depending on the situation and just continue living their daily lives like the people in the city of Altoona can do right now,” Papuga added.

The project looks to be fast moving with work expected to start soon. Federal money is set to be used to fund the expansion.

“The particular funding opportunity there is currently only 200 million dollars available for this state this is also a subset of Covid funding from the federal government to the state and the application deadline is actually August 9th so were working really hard to pull together a competitive application to submit to the state broadband authority,” Papuga said.