BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community in Blair County is working to help those experiencing hunger by giving away monthly food boxes.

The Newry Lutheran Church at 1030 Shamrock Lane will be distributing what they are calling a “Meal in a Box” which will contain enough food to prepare dinner for a family. The box distribution program will begin on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the church social hall from 9 a.m. to noon.

Food boxes will be given away while supplies last at no change. There are also no income guidelines for anyone receiving a meal box.

The church has four additional food distribution program dates which include Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone looking to learn more about the food box program is asked to contact the church office at (814) 317-5287.