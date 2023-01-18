HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross formally announced her retirement after three decades of service in front of friends, family, and Blair County officials Wednesday night at the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg.

“Well I always told people I did my job with a wing and a prayer,” Ross said. “And there’s things I saw I wish that I had never seen, but I’m very dedicated to the community as a nurse, as an EMT, and as the coroner. “I’m glad I served in that capacity.”

Ross contacted Ray Benton last year to join the office and serve as Chief Deputy Coroner, in hopes that he would run for her position after she left. He announced his campaign at the same event, and Ross says he has her full endorsement.

“He’s a nurse, he’s a police officer, he believes in God and his family,” Ross said. “He worked in great with my crew. My deputies are extremely important to me, and he worked in great with them.”

“It’s quite unique that I’m able to come into the office as a registered nurse for thirty years, a police officer, I was a police officer for 17,” Benton said. “And I think the combination of those two is great for the coroner’s office.”

Benton says that he learned a lot working alongside Ross, and feels that he knows what is required to be a good coroner.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Someone that’s compassionate, honest and seeks out to find out what happened to help the family understand the cause of the death of the loved one,” Benton said. “To help the law enforcement to work parallel with them to prosecute people who have committed crimes related to death.”

Ross says she’ll remain in office until the end of her term this year.