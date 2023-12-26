BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County’s Children and Youth Services (CYS) has reached a new labor agreement that is planned to address struggles surrounding staff recruitment.

Blair County’s CYS has faced significant staffing challenges recently, causing concern in the community. Commissioner Laura Burke is optimistic that a new labor agreement with the employees’ union will be beneficial.

“Our employees, as well as the management team, identified the necessity to increase wages. We were delighted to collaborate with them efficiently, and we successfully implemented the changes by the end of the year,” Burke said.

Most employees will receive a $2.50 raise under the new agreement, while certain positions will now come with a $5,000 signing bonus.

“We are looking for individuals who have received caseworker training. We highly value this type of training and want to compensate these individuals above and beyond those who do not have the same training. As such, we have added a Case Worker II position that pays $20.50 an hour. Additionally, we will be offering a $5,000 recruitment bonus in 2024 for this position,” Burke said.

Commissioner Burke believes that this move is a positive step towards resolving a staffing crisis. The agency’s top priority is the safety, welfare, and permanency of children, and Burke believes that the increased wages will help achieve those goals.