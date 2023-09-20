MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Dog Park is celebrating after they received a generous donation from a couple of their volunteers.

Barry and Ruth Davis, along with their dog Ariel, donated a new lawn mower that costed around $14,000.

“We had money saved up for our vacation, but then the pandemic happened, and we couldn’t go. So, we decided to use the money to help the park,” Ruth said.

The Davises often visit the park with their dog and note how peaceful and tranquil it is. They hope to attract other dog lovers to the park so they can enjoy it too.

The park has been around for 12 years and was made possible by volunteers. It sits on just over 10 acres of land.

Barry and Ruth have also previously donated a shed to house the mower.

When Barry and Ruth purchased the mower, they shocked quite a few people, including the Bobcat dealership.

“I was shocked, to say the least. We love to see feel-good stories like that,” Tim Gallagher, a Retail and Sales Specialist at Bobcat of Martinsburg said.