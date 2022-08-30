BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona-based “Operation Our Town” on Tuesday, Aug. 28 awarded grants to programs that help with their drug abuse prevention initiative.

Seventeen different programs received grant money this afternoon at the Park Hills Golf Club. A total of $59,000 was awarded in the 2022 grant cycle. Executive Director of Operation Our Town Shawna Hoover says that it wouldn’t be possible without the support that they receive from local businesses.

Operation Our Town is a partnership led by area businesses to fight drugs and violent crime in Blair County. Since organizing in 2006, Operation Our Town has awarded over a million dollars to local organizations and service providers for drug education and prevention programs.

“We really appreciate the business support from Blair County because without it we wouldn’t be able to give out these grants to these programs, these very important, neighborhood based programs,” Hoover said. “It all leads to the prevention of kids staying away from drugs.”

Operation Our Town has donated over $1.3 million in grants over the past fifteen years in Blair County. They will begin accepting new grant applications next May.