BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers made several arrests over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

On Saturday, March 18, officers took to area roads and conducted a DUI roving patrol. The following arrests and citations were issued during the patrol:

  • 147 Individual contacts
  • 98 Warnings issued for vehicle violations
  • 26 Citations issued for vehicle violations
  • 2 DUI Arrests
  • 2 Misdemeanor Arrests
  • 2 Felony Drug Arrests
  • 2 Wanted persons apprehended

Information about drunk driving can be found by clicking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) graphic below: