BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers made several arrests over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

On Saturday, March 18, officers took to area roads and conducted a DUI roving patrol. The following arrests and citations were issued during the patrol:

147 Individual contacts

98 Warnings issued for vehicle violations

26 Citations issued for vehicle violations

2 DUI Arrests

2 Misdemeanor Arrests

2 Felony Drug Arrests

2 Wanted persons apprehended

Information about drunk driving can be found by clicking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) graphic below: