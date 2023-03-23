BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers made several arrests over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
On Saturday, March 18, officers took to area roads and conducted a DUI roving patrol. The following arrests and citations were issued during the patrol:
- 147 Individual contacts
- 98 Warnings issued for vehicle violations
- 26 Citations issued for vehicle violations
- 2 DUI Arrests
- 2 Misdemeanor Arrests
- 2 Felony Drug Arrests
- 2 Wanted persons apprehended
Information about drunk driving can be found by clicking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) graphic below: