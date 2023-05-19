JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Two Blair County were charged Friday with gun violations in federal court.

Harry Miller, 47, of Martinsburg, and Craig Zahradnik, 51, of Altoona, are charged by the ATF for dealing and manufacturing firearms without a license and conspiring to do so.

Both affidavits remain sealed, so exact details regarding what the duo is accused of aren’t available. However, based on one of Miller’s charges; Engaging in business as a manufacturer or dealer of firearms without paying the special tax, makes it seem this is not just about a single illegal gun sale.

Harry Miller Craig Zahradnik

Miller is also charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

This isn’t the first time Miller has faced gun charges, back in 2016 he was convicted for illegally possessing firearms. Police found a loaded AR-15 sitting in his home during a search warrant. They also found a photo of him holding a pistol on Facebook.

Miller waved both his preliminary and detention hearings for the ATF charges and the case will now go to grand jury.

WTAJ was at Friday’s preliminary hearing and tried to speak with Miller’s attorney, however, they had no comment.