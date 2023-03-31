BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two weekend Easter events in Blair County have been postponed due to the impending weather.

The first event is the Central Pa Humane Society adult Easter egg hunt. It was scheduled for Saturday, but has now been postponed to Saturday, April 15 at Legion Park from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. This event was already sold out.

If you have a ticket and are no longer able to attend, you’re asked to send an email to: cbrennan@centralpahumane.org and include your name, your phone number, how many tickets you have, and if you purchased these tickets online or in person.

The second is the Tyrone Area Community Organization Easter egg hunt. The event was also set for this Saturday, but has been postponed to Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.