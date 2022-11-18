BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school in Blair County will be holding a craft show and Santa is expected to stop by and make an appearance.

The Myers Elementary School at 220 Martin Street in Bellwood will be holding the show on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to join and there is no cost of admission.

During the show, Santa will be there for photos and visits for families. There will also be a card-making station where the kids will make them for home or for children at St. Jude’s Hospital.

Kids will also get the chance to partake in a Secret Santa Workshop where they create their shopping list before being paired up with someone to help them shop. After the kids get the items, they can wrap them at a wrapping station.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event is sponsored by the Berky Bunch Relay for Life Team and proceeds will go towards them and the Relay For Life of Central Blair.