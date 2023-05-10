BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bugs season is back and residents in Blair County are being asked to take precautions.

In partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Blair County Emergency Management is kicking off its 2023 tick and mosquito surveillance. Ticks and mosquitos are often a biting nuisance and they can carry very harmful diseases.

Each week the vector control specialist will be collecting environmental samples of ticks and mosquitos to assess disease transmission potential. Any communities that show elevated disease risks will be targeted with control measures and personal protection education.

During this time, you may see a control specialist dragging a white cloth along the edge of local parks or setting mosquito traps. Residents are asked to reduce potential habitats for these insects. You can do so by reducing standing water and creating a tick-safe zone around your house.

The CDC recommends the following to protect yourself from bites:

Insect repellant: Use properly and make sure that adults help children apply it. Reapply after the designated times

Covering your skin: Wear long-sleeves, pants and socks to keep bugs off of you

Check for ticks: Check yourself daily after being outdoors. Remove ticks immediately

Standing water: Mosquitos lay eggs in water, even small containers. Walk around your house at least once a week to empty water from anything that has collected it. (Water dishes for pets, toys birdbaths and others). Get rid of objects that may collect, like old tires

Tick-safe zone: Get rid of litter, and leaves around your home. Place mulch between your lawn and wooded areas.

Repairs: Check for any holes in your windows or door screens.

Avoiding these bugs doesn’t mean you need to stay inside. Work and play outside, but remember to take precautions and apply repellant.