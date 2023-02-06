(WTAJ) — Numerous fire and emergency departments in various counties across Pennsylvania have been approved for funding through state grants.
Representative Jim Gregory said he was thrilled to announce the following grants in Blair County.
- Altoona Logan Township Mobile Medical Department Authority $10,000
- Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company $13,580
- Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Fire Co $14,999
- Blue Knob Volunteer Fire Co Inc $15,000
- City of Altoona Fire Department $15,000
- Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company $15,000
- Duncansville Emergency Medical Services Inc $10,000
- Duncansville Fire Company $13,089
- Freedom Township Volunteer Fire Company $13,826
- Friendship Fire Company No 1 Inc $15,000
- Geeseytown Community Fire Company $13,826
- Greenwood Volunteer Fire Co $14,071
- Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service Inc $10,000
- Lakemont Volunteer Fire Co $15,000
- Logan Township United Fire Dept $15,000
- Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Co #1 $15,000
- Neptune Steam Fire Company No 1 $14,317
- Newburg Fire Association $13,335
- Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company $12,352
- Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company $12,106
- Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Co No 1 $14,071
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.