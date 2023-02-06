(WTAJ) — Numerous fire and emergency departments in various counties across Pennsylvania have been approved for funding through state grants.

Representative Jim Gregory said he was thrilled to announce the following grants in Blair County.

Altoona Logan Township Mobile Medical Department Authority $10,000

Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company $13,580

Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Fire Co $14,999

Blue Knob Volunteer Fire Co Inc $15,000

City of Altoona Fire Department $15,000

Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company $15,000

Duncansville Emergency Medical Services Inc $10,000

Duncansville Fire Company $13,089

Freedom Township Volunteer Fire Company $13,826

Friendship Fire Company No 1 Inc $15,000

Geeseytown Community Fire Company $13,826

Greenwood Volunteer Fire Co $14,071

Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service Inc $10,000

Lakemont Volunteer Fire Co $15,000

Logan Township United Fire Dept $15,000

Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Co #1 $15,000

Neptune Steam Fire Company No 1 $14,317

Newburg Fire Association $13,335

Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company $12,352

Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company $12,106

Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Co No 1 $14,071

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.