HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County firefighter is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a teen volunteer and is “widely suspected” of being the father of the teen’s child, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to court documents, Geeseytown Community Fire Company member Paul Richard Detwiler Sr., 55, is facing charges of sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors. In a second case, involving a second teen volunteer, Detwiler is facing charges of criminal attempt of unlawful contact of minors, attempted corruption of minors and criminal solicitation by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit.

State police were alerted in May when the Geeseytown Fire Chief and his wife reported “concerning behavior” between Detwiler and a teen volunteer and that it was “widely suspected” that he fathered the child of another teen volunteer, the criminal complaint reads.

Shortly after, state police spoke with one of the teens and their mother. Detwiler allegedly had conversations with the teen about an “intimate relationship.” According to the mother, Detwiler became aware of the messages being discovered and blocked the teen on social media.

On June 16, investigators said they spoke with the mother of the girl suspected of having Detwiler’s child. She allegedly confirmed with troopers that it’s “widely suspected” that he is the father of the girl’s child and that child was conceived in 2020 when the girl was only 17

The mother continued that when her daughter was 16, she was spending a significant amount of time with Detwiler at his house and would accompany him on trips and to events.

According to the complaint, police found numerous messages between Detwiler and the girl including frequently asking “How’s my boy?” and talking about wanting to spend time with him. It was also said that messages of being “frustrated” by the lack of having sex with the girl were found from Detwiler.

It was noted by investigators that the child did bare a resemblance to Detwiler and not so much another person the girl was reportedly dating at the time. The girl later told police that the encounters would happen several times a month. She also claimed to troopers that she wanted to end things but was afraid of how Detwiler would react.

On June 26, investigators said they spoke with the person the girl was dating at the time she got pregnant. It was alleged that she would spend more time with Detwiler and at his house than she would with him. He claimed he didn’t think much of it because it’s common for senior members to mentor the younger volunteers.

It should be noted that throughout this entire incident, the girls were both minors and Detwiler was married.

Detwiler was arraigned on his charges and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both cases for July 11.

As for Detwiler’s position with the Geeseytown, he has been placed on suspension. The company put out the following statement:

“At a special meeting of its Board of Trustees and Command officers, the Geeseytown Community Fire Company suspended one of its members based upon a report of suspected child abuse received by one of the Compay’s officers on May 16. The officer took timely and appropriate steps to report the suspected abuse to the Pennsylvania State Police. The Fire Company will continue to cooperate in any ongoing civil or criminal investigations related to the report”