BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A unique flower market in Duncansville is taking a unique stance after finding multiple people taking flowers and plants without paying.

Henderson’s Market, in Duncansville, opened right after the start of the pandemic and has always followed its honor system service. Pick what you’d like and pay as you head off.

However, owners Kristi and Derek Price discovered that not everyone followed that system after security cameras picked up multiple people taking flowers without paying a dime.

Now, the Prices are giving those culprits time to pay up before they go to the police to file charges.

“That’s whenever we decided to go ahead and start reviewing camera footage, and we figure out that people weren’t being quite so honest,” the couple said.

Kristi and Derek decided to have a little faith in humanity and took to their Facebook page to give the three culprits until 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, to come back and put money in the pay slot with a note stating the make, model and license plate of their car.

“It’s a lot more impactful whenever you’re a small business versus a big box store.” Kristi Price, Owner, Henderson’s Market

The couple said that so far, two of the three people went back to the shop and made things right.

“They may think, oh it’s just one hanging basket, or it’s just a couple pots, well those couple pots, even 12 dollars, that’s a meal nowadays.”

The Prices were able to track down that one person only paid $1 while someone else paid nothing and walked off with $40 worth of plants.

“How can people do that? I mean it’s flowers. If it was food items, by all means if we were selling more produce, if you need help, get a hold of us, let us know, we will gladly put together a produce box or something together for you and help you out. That’s the kind of people that we are.”

Kristi told WTAJ’s Jac McCune that they will be cracking down on the shoplifting, but they will also continue their honor system.