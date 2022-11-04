ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The Blair County Food Drive begins this Monday in Altoona.

On Monday, Nov. 7, volunteers will be out at the Sam’s Club and Walmart exit doors collecting donations. These donations help thirteen different charities in Blair County.

Folks can donate anything that they would eat to the drive. That includes toiletries, meats, canned goods, and non-perishable items.

Founder of the food drive Denice Stone said the goal for this year’s drive is to exceed three trucks. Due to inflation, many of the charities are in much higher need, which is why any donation is appreciated.

“The contributions we get from the community are amazing, and we appreciate anything the community could do,” Stone said. “They’ve been very supportive over the years. Like I said, unfortunately, I think the need is greater than before.”

Volunteers are welcome to drop by during the collection times to help with the goods. There is also the option to stop by the Hollidaysburg Junior High to help sort the goods on Sunday.

Sam’s Club Merchandise Supplies Manager Andrew Hicks said this is a great opportunity for the company to collaborate on this effort.

Here are the list of charities

Father House Soup Kitchen

The Lion’s Pantry

American Rescue Workers

Home Nursing Agency

The Tiger Pack Program

Blair Family Solutions

28th Street Food Pantry

St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen

City Blessings

The Gloria Gates Foundation

Family Resources Center @ United Way of Blair County

Volunteers will be outside the stores from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.