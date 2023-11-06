BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food drive in Blair County is happening now and it’s working to collect for fourteen different organizations.

The drive is taking place from Monday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Any non-perishable donations can be dropped off at Walmart and Sam’s Club. So, you’re welcome to do a little shopping and pick out some items you’d like to donate.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The drive will benefit the following organizations: