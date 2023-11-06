BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food drive in Blair County is happening now and it’s working to collect for fourteen different organizations.
The drive is taking place from Monday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Any non-perishable donations can be dropped off at Walmart and Sam’s Club. So, you’re welcome to do a little shopping and pick out some items you’d like to donate.
The drive will benefit the following organizations:
- The Father’s House Soup Kitchen
- 28th St Food Pantry
- Hollidaysburg Tiger Pack Program
- Home Nursing Agency
- Overflow Church Community March
- City Blessings
- Women’s Domestic Abuse Shelter
- St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen
- Altoona Mt. Lion Back Pack Program
- The Lions Pantry
- Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation
- Teen Shelter
- Family Resources Center Blair County
- Blair Family Solutions