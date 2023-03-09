BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Game, Fish and Forestry Association is looking for volunteers to help this weekend.

The monthly volunteer day is set for Saturday, March 11. The association said there are several more projects than usual due to a wind storm the previous weekend. That includes everything from clearing tree branches, removing trash from fields and ranges, cutting grass and prepping flower beds.

Lunch will be provided. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the association’s building on Riggles Gap Sportsmen Road.

More information about the volunteer day can be found on the association’s website.