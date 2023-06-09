HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Blair County law enforcement officers hit the course Friday for the annual Blair County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Foundation (BCLEOMF) golf tournament.

The event was held Friday, June 9 and all of the proceeds go towards working to ensure that those who have lost their lives while serving their communities are never forgotten. This is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This year was also the 20th anniversary of the golf tournament.

“It’s hard to believe that we have done this 20 years and had the continued support from some of the players and some of the organizations that have been here from day one,” Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott said. “Just it’s incredible to see the community support once again that helps the Blair County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Foundation.”

Thirty-six teams participated in this year’s tournament. Ott says that without the continued support of the players and their sponsors, the event wouldn’t be possible.

The BCLEOMF was created after the line-of-duty death of Blair Township Patrolman Ronald J. Turek on March 27, 1985. A group of Patrolman’s colleagues and friends gathered together to create a place where heroes would live forever.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The annual police memorial service will be held Thursday, June 15th at 6 p.m. in front of the Blair County Courthouse. Law enforcement and the public are invited to attend and honor those that have fallen in the line of duty.