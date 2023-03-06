ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–March 6th is Black Balloon Day, which celebrates the lives lost to a substance overdose.

The Families United for Change and Blair County Narcan teamed up to distribute Narcan kits across different Blair County businesses. Additionally, they hung black balloons around the Circle of Life statue at Tuckahoe Park.

Families United for Change Coordinator Marianne Sinisi thought this day was a great opportunity to do the mass distribution. At the end of the day, it’s a life-saving tool for those who need it.

“I thought this was the perfect day to do it because it’s about the loss, but it’s also about us trying to save lives, and what better way to do that than to make sure Narcan is flooded, along with all the drugs that flooded on the streets,” Sinisi said. “Everyone should have Narcan to save a life.”

If the businesses accepted, they would receive two packs of two Narcan kits, a pamphlet explaining the laws, a Project Butterfly Card with prayers and resources, then a flyer to hang on their window. The group realizes businesses may turn them away, but they want to stress Narcan is legal for employers to carry.

Blair County Narcan Squad member Tyler Deleo said having Narcan widespread can save lives. It’s a discrete way for someone to gain access and prevents those from being judged.

“We’re trying to prevent overdoses and prevent loss in families,” Deleo said. “At the same time, we’re trying to come together as a community and support, instead of turning a cheek on people that may need help.”

The group mainly targeted gas stations, restaurants, and bars. However, Sinisi said that any place with a bathroom should realistically carry one, considering most overdose emergencies can happen in the bathroom.

“It’s just important cause with a lot of people with the shame, and the stigma will not go to certain places to get it even when they can get it,” Sinisi said. “So, if this is a more discrete way of allowing people to have access to Narcan.”

The hope from Monday’s actions is that it eliminates the stigma surrounding Narcan. It’s common for people to think having Narcan could enable someone to abuse it or cause them to relapse. However, this is not the case.

The groups want this to plant the seed and make it available across all communities. They want businesses and the community to see this as a life-saving tool that could eventually lead someone to get treatment.

“Honestly, it’s more about saving that life so we can get them into treatment,” Sinisi said. “Even those that suffer from substance use also have that idea sometimes that the stigma is there, so they don’t want to reach out and get it from specific places. They feel like they’re being judged because they suffer.”

“We’re going to have flyers there where people that are at home and don’t know where to get it can have access to it as well,” Deleo said. “If they have a loved one that’s struggling, they might not be able to call 911 fast enough to find the right help. Someone is going to be there, or something’s going to be there to revive them.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone wanting to donate or help distribute can reach out to the Families United for Change website.