BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a chance for members of the community to safely get rid of unused and expired prescription drugs with local law enforcement.

Once again the Blair County Sheriff’s Office held a safe disposal program Sat. Oct. 29, to help prevent the unused medication from getting in the wrong hands.

People were able to stop by the Blair County Courthouse where they could drop off their medications with officers to be disposed of later.

“We have the DEA come in and they’ll take all our drugs and they’ll dispose of them for us. So it’s good to get them out of your cabinets so the kids don’t get in them or taking something that’s out of date so you might get sick. So we’ll take just about anything and we appreciate the help from the community,” Blair County Sheriff Deputy Corporal Tim Mearkle.

Officials say this is a safer option than throwing away the drugs because they could be confiscated.