BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase is set for this weekend and all do-it-your selfers and curiosity seekers are invited to attend.

The showcase will start on Friday, March 3 and go through Sunday, March 5 at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. The showcase will be opening from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 per personal and children under 10 are free. Ticket stubs can be filled out and submitted for a chance to win several door prizes.

The showcase has taken place for 53 years and it includes vendors that cover a wide variety of products. From interior decorating to new construction projects the event if filled with activities that are friendly for all ages.

There will be free parking and the event is handicap accessible. There will be over 130 exhibitors are this years showcase.

You can find more information about the event on the Home Garden & Healthy Living showcase website.