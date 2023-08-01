BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Housing Rehabilitation Program helps elderly and low-income individuals keep their homes safe, decent and affordable by providing financial and technical assistance to local residents.

But, according to Blair County grant coordinator Trina Illig, the program’s funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development only covers its larger projects — not smaller emergency repairs.

“We’re limited. We either have to do everything or nothing, so we’re unable to do repairs,” Illig said.

After years of applying for a Basic System Repair Program grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA), the county will soon receive $100,000 to go toward basic emergency fixes, such as furnaces unexpectedly breaking down or a tree falling through a roof during a storm.

These “small items” could also include support for water, sewer, gas and other appliance repairs, Illig said.

According to Illig, hundreds of households will be able to take advantage of the funding through PHFA.

PHFA Communications Director Scott Elliot said that the Blair County Housing Rehabilitation Program is one of 11 housing projects to receive this year’s funding, which totaled over $4 million.

To see if you qualify for the housing rehabilitation program, visit the Blair County website.