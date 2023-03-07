BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County is increasing its wages for its summer workers from $10 to $12.50 per hour in an effort to fill more positions, Commissioner Laura Burke said.

“The last couple of years, we’ve had trouble filling those positions,” Burke said.

Burke said the positions are typically filled by high school and college students on summer break, but the county hopes the increase could attract older applicants as well.

“They do a lot of our mowing and cleaning out under bridges and other things that are really instrumental to keeping the environment around the county nice and clean,” Burke said. “When we have heavy rainfall, it’s critical that we have those areas cleaned out. We really need those forces so our regular workers can do all the other maintenance needs that we have around the county.”

The increase was proposed to and approved by the county’s Salary Board last week.

Burke said there have also been discussions for increasing wages for other workers like regular employees, some who currently make $10.50 an hour, and Fort Roberdeau tour guides.