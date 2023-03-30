HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man already behind bars was hit with even more charges after he was linked to a burglary in Huntingdon County.

Noah Hess, 25, of Huntingdon, is accused of stealing $800 worth of tools and a four-wheeler from a home and garage in July 2022, according to state police out of Huntingdon County.

Hess is currently behind bars in Blair County after he was caught trying to sell heroin to an informant which was also in July 2022, according to the charges filed by the Altoona Police Department.

State police said they were called to the property along Greenwood Road and learned that a cutting torch, grinder, weed eater and a table saw were stolen. A 2004 Honda Foreman 400 that was in the garage was also gone.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a fingerprint on the back window of the garage, meaning that Hess allegedly pried it open while standing on an air condition unit. The print was sent to a lab in Harrisburg and the results came back as a match for Hess.

When he was interviewed by troopers at prison, Hess claimed he did not know anything about the burglary, the complaint reads.

Hess faces charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass by breaking into a structure and theft by unlawful taking. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.