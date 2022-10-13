BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police.

Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use.

McCreary had been placed in jail in lieu of $2,500 bail on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Court records show that McCreary was arrested by UPMC Altoona police the day before he died on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and defiant trespassing. Blair County Coroner, Patricia Ross, indicated that McCreary had been treated at UPMC Altoona before his arrest and once he was jailed he was being watched by officers.

During one of the checks, an officer found him dead. Ross said McCreary’s death appears heart-related, but she is awaiting autopsy results and the completion of the Hollidaysburg Borough Police’s investigation before determining the cause of death.