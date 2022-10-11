BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Blair County law enforcement is seeking a large grant that can be used to upgrade equipment and improve crisis intervention training.

“Not only for my office but for the other agencies,” James E. Ott, Blair County Sheriff said. ” There’s 14 agencies across Blair County.”

Ott says that the money will be used for new in-car computers, body cameras and radios. He also said that while all of these upgrades are needed, the one they consider the most important is radios.

“They went out of production with an expiration of 2012,” Ott said. “That doesn’t mean they don’t work, but it means we’re starting to have difficulties with them, and they’re not available for repair.”

He went on to say that new radios would provide more secure encryption for confidential police and 9-1-1 center conversations.

“These radios are going to be equipped so that stays in those that need to hear it only, and not out to other entities that could make use of that,” Ott said.

Ott also mentioned the benefits the officers would be able to create if they received funding for all three. The new training and equipment would vastly improve police communication, safety and security.

“This is, absolutely, probably a once-in-a-lifetime the highest amount grant ever awarded into the county that we’ve been able to apply for,” Ott added.

Ott also called it “An incredible opportunity to save the taxpayers of Blair County money coming off the general fund by much-needed equipment.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The grant is now up for consideration and possible approval by the PA Department for Crime and Delinquency.