BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement agencies across Blair County will be setting up collection sites this weekend for residents to safely throw away any old or unused medications.

According to Blair County Sheriff James Ott, the collection sites will be available at multiple locations this Saturday, April 22, which is the Spring DEA Drug Take Back Day. Residents can clean out their medicine cabinet of any expired prescription drugs or medications that are no longer needed.

Collections at the following locations will begin at 10 a.m. and last til 2 p.m.

Allegheny Township Police; the site will be at Sam’s Club, 2500 Plank Road Commons Altoona, Pa.

Altoona Police: the site will be Martin’s, 200 E. Chestnut Ave. Altoona, Pa. 16601

Blair County Sheriff Office: the site will be in front of the Blair County Courthouse, 423 Allegheny Street Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648.

Penn State University Police-Altoona: the site will be PSU Campus, 236 Wopsononock Ave, Altoona, PA 16601

Martinsburg Boro Police: the site will be at the Police Station, 109 S. Mulberry Street Martinsburg, Pa. 16662

Department of Veteran Affairs Police: the site will be in parking lot across from main entrance, 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA

Greenfield Township Police: the site will be at Police Station, 477 Sky Gap Rd, Claysburg, Pa. 16625

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone looking for more information about the Drug Take Back Progam can be found on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website. A collection site locator for other participating locations in the state can also be found on the DEA website.