BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police departments and offices in Blair County will be offering drop-off sites for prescription drugs during National Drug Take Back Day.

Anyone with a medicine cabinet full of expired drugs or unused medications can dispose of them on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the sites for free. Drop-offs can be made from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office along with Altoona, Freedom Township, Penn State University Altoona, and Veteran Affairs Police Departments are offering the sites through their participation in this year’s fall DEA National Take Back Program.

Here are the following site locations:

Altoona Police: site will be Thomason’s Pharmacy, 600 E. Chestnut Ave. Altoona, Pa. 16601.

Blair County Sheriff’s Office: site will be in front of the Blair County Courthouse, 423 Allegheny Street Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648.

Penn State University Police-Altoona: site will be PSU Campus (POPLAR BUILDING, 232 Wopsononock Ave, Altoona, PA 16601).

Freedom Township Police: collection site, Walmart, 200 Commerce Drive, Duncansville, Pa. 16635.

Department of Veteran Affairs Police: site will be in parking lot across from main entrance 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA.

More information on the drug take back program as well as a site locator can be found on the DEA website.